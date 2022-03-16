When it’s rodeo time in Red Bluff, Hop and Hazel Brown’s house is full – and it has been that way for Hazel and her family for dozens of the years.
That’s when about twenty of the Browns’ family converges on their house for the Red Bluff Round-Up.
The guests show up on Friday of Round-Up week and go to all three rodeo performances, crashing at Hop and Hazel’s house each night.
Of the couple's children, daughter, Tami Brown, and son, Zane Glines, who both live in Red Bluff, it is sons, Luke and Flint Glines, who make the stay-over a tradition.
But the tradition started a generation prior to Hazel's.
Her dad, Abner McKenzie, worked as a pickup man at the rodeo and served as a director for the Round-Up for years. Each year, he and his wife Shirlie would pack up their five kids and head to town to ride in the parade and the grand entry.
“We’d all help wash horses and braid their manes and tails, because it was a big deal,” Hazel said.
Abner was industrious and expected his kids to be, too, but they never missed the Round-Up or the Red Bluff Bull Sale.
“He was the kind of man who worked hard on the ranch but when it came to rodeo and bull sale, we all went to town,” 77-year-old Hazel added.
Over the years, she has done more than just being a spectator at the Round-Up.
Hazel competed in barrel racing at the Round-Up in 1961 and ’62, and won the cowgirl horse race three times in the 1970s, on a roping horse belonging to Jerry Brewer.
Brewer told her she could borrow his horse for the race.
“He said, ‘I have a running son of a gun for you but you gotta be able to ride him,’” Hazel said.
The horse race starts from a standstill, and Brewer’s rope horse was antsy.
“That horse would jump up and down,” she added. “That son of a gun wanted to go.”
Hop and Hazel’s family start showing up on the Friday night of the Round-Up. Their sons, Flint Glines comes from Morgan Hill, and Luke Glines travels from Colorado. Their wives, kids and grandkids come along, and stay at Hop and Hazel’s.
“It’s just packed,” she said. “There are beds everywhere.”
Daughter, Tami Brown and son, Zane Glines, both live in Red Bluff.
The entire family goes to the rodeo on Friday night, while Hazel stays home to cook. Then Saturday morning, it’s time for a big breakfast then everyone heads to Red Bluff for the Saturday afternoon competition, and they do it all over again on Sunday for the rodeo's finals. Five grandkids and three great-grandkids join them all.
Abner McKenzie had box seats at the Tehama District Fairgrounds grand stadium in which Hazel and Hop sat in for years to watch the rodeo before bequeathing it to son Flint, who shares it with Luke’s family. Zane and his family have their own box seats, and Hop and Hazel have a different box.
A third generation of the McKenzie family is involved in the Round-Up with Zane Glines serving as a director for several years and coordinating track activities, and now Hazel’s nephew, Cody McKenzie, is a director, taking Zane’s spot.
Hazel estimates she’s never missed attending the Round-Up since her parents brought her when she was two or three; she remembers her and her siblings bringing sleeping bags to their grandparents’ house and staying overnight, while her parents, Abner and Shirlie, went out at night for Round-Up activities.
“It’s fun,” she said. “We all have a good time. My family doesn’t miss a rodeo, and their kids don’t, either.”
The 101st Red Bluff Round-Up takes place April 15-17, with performances at 7 p.m. on April 15, 2:30 p.m. on April 16 and 1:30 p.m. on April 17.
Tickets are $20-$40 and can be purchased online at RedBluffRoundup.com, at the Round-Up office, and at the gate. For more information, visit the website or call 530.527.1000.