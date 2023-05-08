A new Miss Tehama County was crowned and a Red Bluff FFA member’s steer won top honors during the opening day of the Tehama District Fair.
Dark clouds and predicted rain didn’t put a damper on the fair’s May 4 grand opening as thousands of visitors took advantage of the event’s free admission for all ages.
“We have started off with a great opening day,” said Tehama District Fairgrounds Board member Pete Dagorret.
During the Miss Tehama County Pageant two contestants vied for the crown, Claudia Wright, 17, and 15-year-old Dani Anderson.
Wright, the daughter of Casey and Claudette Wright, earned the winning crown and sash, with Anderson taking home the title of runner-up.
A junior at Corning High School, Wright said her first reaction upon hearing she had won was “oh my goodness. I can’t believe this.”
“Miss Tehama County 2022 Savannah Hopping encouraged me to enter the pageant,” Wright said. “I’m so glad I did. I really want to use this next year to inspire others who come from hard backgrounds to never think they can’t do something they really want to do. Set goals and go for them.”
Wright’s talent for the pageant was flower design, a talent she has learned in her high school floriculture class.
She is a member of Corning High School FFA and cheerleader. Wright raised a hog at the Corning High School Rodgers Ranch that she is showing and selling at the Tehama District Jr. Livestock Auction.
Anderson, of Gerber is the daughter of Oleda Anderson and Cathy Goodin. Her talent was sharing the veterinary skills she learned when her market goats she was raising for the fair were attacked by dogs.
Out of 10 contestants for the title of Little Miss Tehama County, it was 6-year-old Harper Hill who took home the crown. She is the daughter of Kyle and Sarah Hill of Cottonwood.
Judging the pageant was past Miss Tehama County Kathy Patterson, and Fair Board members Jennifer Torres and Linda Durrer. Organizing the event was Scarlett Taff and Brittany Camacho.
Another big winner of the day was Red Bluff High School FFA member Cash Parker whose 1,310 pound Charolais market steer won the Tehama District Jr. Livestock’s Grand Supreme Champion ribbon, the top honors for the steer division.
“This is pretty sweet,” Parker said. “This is my first time to raise and show a market steer at the fair and I can’t believe I won. Eustes (the steer’s name) did really well for me and I hope during the auction he brings top dollar. I got pretty lucky with him.”
Along with hundreds of other animals handled by FFA, 4-H club and independent youths, Parker sold his steer during the Tehama District Livestock Auction in the fairground’s Don Smith Pavilion on Saturday, May 6.
The fair ran May 4-7 with live entertainment and events daily along with the regular fair attractions.
The 30th District Agricultural Association hosts and organizes the Tehama District Fair, which was first held in 1921. Current association board members include President Mark Mulliner, Vice President Pete Dagorret, and directors Shanna Long, Linda Durrer, Jorge Lomeli and Jennifer Torres.
For more information about the fair, including ticket purchase and schedule go online to tehamadistrictfair.com or call 530-529-3476.