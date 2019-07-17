Saving the lives of the people who live in the rural areas of Corning is the job of the Corning Rural Volunteer Fire Department firefighters. That job just got a little easier thanks to a $2,000 grant presented to the department from the Sierra Pacific Foundation.
The fire department applied for and received the grant in an effort to update the department’s rescue equipment, said department Chief Jim Allen.
“We are a small department that serves a large area,” he said. “This donation will go a long way in serving our community. We can’t thank Sierra Pacific Foundation enough for providing us with this grant.”
On hand to present the grant funds was Sierra Pacific Industries Mill Manager Russ Lee and HP Coordinator Chris Matz.
“This fire department’s volunteer firefighters are responsible for responding to our Richfield Mill and to many of our employees properties,” Lee said. “We were more than pleased to be able to support all that the Corning Rural Volunteer Fire Departments does for this community by providing this grant.”
Allen said the funds are being used to upgrade the department’s portable lighting to LED and to purchase new emergency response airbag equipment used for lifting heavy vehicles and equipment.
Corning Rural Volunteer Fire Department is located at 988 Colusa St., Corning. The site also houses seasonal Cal Fire staff and equipment.