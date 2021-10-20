Sacramento man released on bail after arrest for sexual assault

A Sacramento man was arrested in Tehama County earlier this month on a warrant related to a sexual assault investigation in Yuba County, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.
Danny Eugene Silva Jr., 44, was arrested on Oct. 3 with bail set at $115,000. On Oct. 6, Silva posted bail and was released. On Oct. 8, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office charged Silva with oral copulation with an unconscious victim, oral copulation of an intoxicated person, sexual penetration of a victim unable to resist due to intoxication, and sexual penetration of an unconscious victim. The alleged crimes took place on Dec. 26, 2020.
An investigation determined that there may be at least one other victim of sexual abuse, according to Williams. YCSO asked that anyone with information contact the detective’s unit at 749-7777, the anonymous tip line at 749-5181 or by email at ycsoanonymoustip@co.yuba.ca.us.
Silva is scheduled to appear in Yuba County Superior Court for his arraignment on Jan. 4, 2022.