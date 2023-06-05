The Sacramento River National Wildlife Refuge is the focus of a project to prevent fires and reduce fuels through a partnership between the Glenn County Resource Conservation District and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Sacramento River Refuge Complex. which is part of the larger refuge complex.
Authorities with the partnership said they are committed to supporting local communities and wildlife species by reducing the wildfire risk through efforts such as the Sacramento River Corridor Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project.
The project, funded through the CalFire Fire Prevention Grant Program, is located specifically along the Sacramento River Corridor in Glenn County and is within the CalFire Tehama-Glenn Unit.
According to the Glenn County Resource Conservation District, the project will create fuel breaks on approximately 340 acres or a little over 56 miles in total by reducing dense woody vegetation surrounding public access areas, structures and property boundaries using mastication vegetative treatment prescription.
As this project is 100 percent on Federal Responsibility Area lands and supports fire prevention in local responsibility area lands, it will reduce hazardous fuels as identified as a priority under the USFWS Comprehensive Conservation Plan, USFWS Fire Management Plan, and the Glenn County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
The Sacramento River Refuge is part of the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex and is located in the Sacramento Valley of North-Central California. The refuge was established in 1989 and is currently composed of 26 units along a 77-mile stretch of the Sacramento River between the cities of Red Bluff and Colusa, 90 miles north of the metropolitan area of Sacramento.
For more information, contact Glenn County Resource Conservation District at (530) 934-4601 x5.