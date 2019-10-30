Ghosts, princesses, witches, super-heroes and monsters pretending to be Corning children trick-or-treating today on Halloween, will be wandering the streets in search of fun, increasing the chance of accidents and mishaps.
In an effort to keep the town, its children, drivers and events safe during the festivities, the Corning Police Department will have additional officers and volunteers on patrol throughout Halloween evening and night.
“If anyone observes any out of the ordinary, suspicious activity on Halloween, please don’t hesitate to contact the Corning Police Department,” said Corning police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
The CPD contact number is 824-7000 or call 911 for an emergency, Fears added.
There are three planned Halloween events open to the public this year in Corning. Treat Street will run from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. along Solano Street where Corning businesses will be handing out treats to costumed youngsters where event posters are on display.
The annual Safe Halloween Party for Kids at Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, 1620 Solano St., will be 5 p.m.-8 p.m. for ages 12 and under.
The Cal Fire, Tehama County Fire Department and Corning Fire Department wants everyone to enjoy a fire-safe Halloween by following these tips:
Costumes
- Purchase costumes made of flame resistant or retardant material. Fire resistant does not mean fireproof.
- Apply glow in the dark reflective tape to Halloween costumes.
- To be seen easily, costumes should be made of a light color material.
- Masks can obstruct vision – make sure the eye holes are large enough so children can see clearly out of it, or consider using make-up instead.
- Keep hemlines short enough to prevent tripping. Avoid loose, baggy sleeves, or billowing skirts.
- Provide children with flashlights to carry for lighting or glow sticks as part of their costumes.
Decorations
- Use a glow stick or battery-operated candle in a jack-o-lantern.
- If using a real candle in a jack-o-lantern, use extreme caution. Use long fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter.
- If you choose to use candle decorations, make sure to keep them well attended at all times. Do not leave them near flammable objects or where trick-or-treaters may walk.
- Watch children at all times when candles are lit. Instruct children to stay away from open flames. Be sure they know how to stop, drop, and roll if their clothing catches fire.
- Be extremely careful with cornstalks and other harvest season items. Keep them away from sources of heat including light bulbs and heaters.
- Don’t let decorations block doorways or stairs. Remember to keep exits clear so nothing blocks escape routes. Keep your yard free of tripping hazards, such as tools, hoses, etc.
Trick-or-Treating
- Never trick-or-treat alone. Always go with a parent or another adult.
- Never go into anyone’s home without the permission of your parent or the adult you are with.
- Pick well-lit streets and only visit houses with their lights on.
- Walk on sidewalks and driveways. Make sure to cross the street at the corner or in a crosswalk.
- If driving, be sure to watch for trick-or-treaters who are too busy to watch for vehicles.
- Be sure to inspect treats before allowing children to eat them. Discard any unwrapped treats. If in doubt, throw it out.
The fire departments want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Halloween.
For more Halloween safety ideas or other fire safety tips, please visit the CalFire web site at www.fire.ca.gov.