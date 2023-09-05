Relocation of utility lines for emergency repair construction of the bridge over Salt Creek on County Road 306 is requiring the road closure area to expand, reported the Glenn County Public Works Agency.
The project’s utility relocation phase will help eliminate construction conflicts. During utility relocation, phone lines and fiber optic lines will be moved as needed to make way for construction of the emergency bridge repair.
Glenn County Public Works Agency Director Donald Rust said he appreciates the cooperation and coordination that is being provided by the utility providers as the utility relocation process moves forward.
During the utility relocation and construction phases, the road closure area will expand to allow construction crews adequate room for safe excavation operations of multiple trenches.
Motorists traveling in this area can anticipate construction equipment entering and leaving the construction site.
The bridge will remain closed to all traffic until the approaches can be repaired, Rust reported.
Once the project contractor begins on site work, public works anticipates the construction of the emergency bridge repair to take about six weeks to complete. The bridge repairs will begin after the utility infrastructure has been temporarily relocated.
“We understand the impacts of this closure to the residents in the community, however, the safety of our residents and motorists is priority,” Rust added.
For additional information, please go to our website https://www.countyofglenn.net/dept/public- works/road-bridge-maintenance/news or call at 530-934-6530.