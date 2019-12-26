On Christmas day families all across Corning gathered for holiday feasts and the fun of opening presents under a decorated tree. For more than 78 families in the community such would not have been the case if not for the hard work and holiday spirit of the Corning Volunteer Fire Department, and the community that supports it.
For weeks, firefighters have been selling raffle tickets, gathering and organizing toys and food for Christmas dinners, most of it donated by groups, clubs, schools, organizations and individuals in the town, for the department’s annual Christmas Basket project.
On Dec. 19 Santa’s firefighting elves and other helpers wrapped hundreds of brand new toys, placed the toys and food into boxes and then on Saturday, Dec. 21 with Santa leading the way on a fire engine, delivered the toys and food to very happy and grateful families.
“We couldn’t do this without the support of the community,” said Fire Chief Tom Tomlinson. “We have a great time and the smiles on the children’s faces is worth every minute we spend doing this.”
The toys ranged from brand new bicycles to games, stuffed animals, LEGOs, baby dolls, toys trucks, action figures, barbie dolls, art supplies and much more.
The deliveries required the use of two large U-haul trucks and several fire engines to accomplish. During the day many stops had to be made at the fire hall to reload the U-hauls full of food and toys. During one pit stop the firefighter-like elves and Santa enjoyed a tri-tip sandwich lunch, and then were out making deliveries again.
Along the day’s journey, children looking out windows and playing in their yards yelled with delight when they saw Santa Claus passing by on the fire engine and volunteer firefighter Mike Coates driving his Can-Am bedecked with flying reindeer atop.
“Why do we do this? Why not, it is the least we can do for this community which gives us so much support,” said Robert Snow, a volunteer firefighter and member of the City Council.
Joining the fun was former Fire Chief Bob Pryatel who drove one of the trucks.
“I love getting out and helping with this. I’ve been doing it since 1977 and have a lot of great memories,” he said.
Children who were recipients of the town’s generosity gave a variety of responses as Santa and his elves entered their homes ladened with boxes of goodies – some squealed and jumped up and down with excitement, while others hid behind their mothers just peeking out to get a shy glance at the Jolly Ole Elf, and some even cried in fear of the strange man in red.
Among the many groups which made the project possible is the Stoney Creek Muzzleloaders, which each year holds a fundraiser just for the Christmas Basket project, and this year donated a $2,200 check and dozens of brand new toys.
Other groups donating were 4-H clubs, elementary schools, Corning High School, banks, Rolling Hills Casino, Walmart Distribution, Corning Realtors Association, and many others.
In the spirit of the holidays, U-Haul gave the department an enormous discount on the use of the delivery trucks, Tomlinson said.