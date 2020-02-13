SavMor ribbon-cutting ceremony kicks-off

It may have taken a few months after the newly constructed SavMor grocery on Solano Street opened its door to customers, but an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the employee-owned store finally took place on Jan. 30.
With city and county officials, customers, store employees and the Corning Chamber of Commerce present, North State Grocery President Richard Morgan conducted the ribbon-cutting, thanking the community for its support of the store.
Garry Reese, vice president of the South Division of North State Grocery, Also thanking the community for its patience during construction of the new 32,000 square-foot SavMor was Garry Reese, North State Grocery South Division vice president.
“This is a long time coming for us and the community,” he added.
SavMor Leader Pam Johnston was recognized for her leadership during the construction and transition from the old store to the new one.
“This has been a long journey that’s been a bit trying at times,” Johnston said. “But, it has been awesome to be in the new store and our customers have expressed their appreciation over and over again.”
She added that the ribbon-cutting was held off from when the new store opened in September to make sure everything was 100 percent in place and ready.
Christina Hernandez of Corning is a customer who said she shops at SavMor “all the time.”
“I really like the new store,” she added. “It is a big improvement. The store now has more to offer and a bigger variety of food and the customer service in this store has always been great.”
The new store was built behind the location of the old SavMor store which was torn down and a parking lot put in its place.
SavMor is located at 590 Solano St., and open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.