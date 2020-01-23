SavMor store grand opening next week

A Grand Opening celebration at SavMor in Corning will take place Jan. 30 starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by weeks of promotional events.
The new 32,000 square foot store, located at 590 Solano St., first opened its doors to customers in September and has been doing business since that time.
SavMor is a 100 percent employee-owners business and is one of two large grocery stores in town, the other being Safeway.
The grand opening’s ribbon cutting will start at 8 a.m., which will be followed by an entire day featuring special pricing, product demonstrations, and many giveaways, including free products, gift cards and raffle prizes, announced North State Grocery, Inc.
“We want to not only celebrate Corning’s newest store,” said Gary Reese, North State Grocery South Division vice president, “but also show appreciation to all of our customers who continued to shop with us throughout the construction process. Many people in our community made this new store possible so this is our way of raising a glass and saying thanks.”
Following construction of the new store, the old SavMor, located at the same property, was torn down and turned into a parking lot.
The decision to build a new store in Corning began several years ago, according to Reese.
“The old facility was undersized and in need of renovations and updating,” he said. “Instead of remodeling the current store we decided to build a new and expanded footprint.”
He went on to say the new store has allowed a greater variety of merchandise in all departments and much needed space throughout the store for a more comfortable shopping experience for customers.
The new SavMor has several promotional events planned in the next several weeks, including a Meat Bonanza Jan. 31-Feb 1; Produce Tent Sale Feb. 12-15; and Seafood Sale Feb. 13-15.
North State Grocery, Inc. headquartered in Cottonwood, was founded in 1989 operating under Holiday Markets. Reese explained, in the early 2000s a decision was made to better define the company by evaluating the areas in which they do business to best serve customers. The SavMor brand was established as a price impact store to better serve families in the area. SavMor Foods began in Quincy.
In Corning, what was Holiday Market closed and moved to the former NuWay Market location and rebranded SavMor. Additional stores were added in Orland, Gridley, Redding, Magalia and Colusa
Currently, North State Grocery operates in 22 locations, with seven SavMor Foods and 15 Holiday Markets.
Corning SavMor employees said they have been very happy with the new store and pleased with how much more it provides to their customers.