Multiple reports have been received by the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office recently concerning a new scam targeting county residents.
According to the D.A.’s office, scammers are posing as law enforcement officers with the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office claiming their “target” missed court, did not show up for a subpoena or has a warrant for their arrest.
The scammers then go on to tell their target (the person they are trying to scam) they may pay a fine or fee over the phone to clear-up the issue, said Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers.
“If you receive one of these calls, hang up and call law enforcement,” he added. “At this point the scammers are all posing as sheriff’s office employees, but residents need to be advised the scammers may pose as officers from other agencies as well.”
For more information or to report an attempted scam, contact one of the following: Corning Police Department 530-824-7000; Red Bluff Police Department 530-527-3131; Tehama County Sheriff’s Office 530-529-7900.