An academic grant of $1,000 is being offered to a woman from Tehama or Glenn County who is currently an upper division or graduate student attending an accredited college or university preparing to become a teacher, according to a press release.
The scholarship is offered by the Beta Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a women’s international education society. The society’s goals are to promote the professional and personal growth of women educators and to acknowledge excellence in education.
Scholarship applications are available at www.betalambdadkg.weebly.com.
The completed application with necessary letters of recommendation needs to be postmarked or emailed by March 31.