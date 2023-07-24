The Tehama County Cattlemen Association announced the Ron Knight Memorial Scholarship winners during this month’s Ice Cream Social when the Carcass of Merit and Gold Seal winners were recognized.
The cattlemen awarded $2,000 each to seven deserving students, Tanner Kerr, Catlyn Mackey, Austin Flood, Libby Merkley, Lilly Tomasetti, Hannah Endres and Audra Brown.
Tehama County CattleWomens Association awarded $2,000 scholarship each to Austin Flood, Logan Darst, Hanna Hamre, Masie Skelton, Caitlyn Morgan and Audra Brown.
Kerr will be attending Feather River College with a major in Ranch Management. His educational goal is an Ag Management Degree with a career goal of becoming a ranch manager. He was the 2023 District 1 California High School Rodeo Association All Around Cowboy.
Mackey graduated from Red Bluff High in 2023, and will be attending Lassen Community College with an educational goal of a Bachelor of Science in Ag Business.
Flood graduated in 2022 from West Valley High School and will be attending Oklahoma State University majoring in Animal Science/Vet Medicine with a goal of a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine.
Merkley graduated from Corning High School and will be attending Tarleton State University, Texas with an Ag Business major.
Tomasetti graduated from Red Bluff High School and is attending Chico State University with an Animal Science degree.
Endres graduated from Corning High School in 2021, and is attending Chico State University with a goal of becoming an ag instructor with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ag Education.
Brown graduated from Red Bluff High in 2020, and is attending Colorado State University, with a major in Equine Science with a career goal of equine nutrition/animal genetics.
Darst will be attending Central Arizona College to begin its Pipe Welding and Fitting program, as the recipient of the CattleWomen’s Vocational Scholarship.
Hamre is attending Oklahoma State University majoring in Animal Science and Ag Education.
Skelton is attending Purdue University majoring in Horticulture and Morgan attends University of California, Davis majoring in Ag Plant and Soil Science.
“Thanks to the community participation in the Cattlemen’s Winter Dinner and Scholarship Fundraiser each January, the cattlemen and cattlewomen were able to award these important scholarships,” said CattleWomen member Jean Barton.
CARCASS CONTEST
There were 51 steers in the 2023 Tehama District Fair Carcass Contest, as compiled by Josh Davy of the University of California Cooperative Extension.
This year there were two Gold Seal carcasses that had USDA Quality Grade with a minimum grade of Choice, a USDA Yield Grade of 2.5 or less and a hot carcass weight between 650 and 900 lbs.
Jayce Carter, a member of Flournoy/Paskenta 4-H, had the steer with the top carcass and a Gold Seal winner. During the 2023 Tehama District Fair and Jr. Livestock Auction, he sold his steer to Taco Bell, Red Bluff with a live weight of 1,265 lbs. Grading Choice Plus, a Yield Grade of 2.47, a hot carcass weight of 823 lbs, rib eye of 15.5 inches, backfat of .52 inches. He received a check and buckle from Tehama County CattleWomen, a trophy from Tri Counties Bank, and a check from Tehama County Cattlemen and Tehama District Fair.
Another Gold Seal steer was that of Alex Turri, also a member of Flournoy/Paskenta 4-H. Her steer sold to Knorr Management, with a liveweight of 1,170 lbs, grading Choice Plus, a Yield Grade of 2.43, a hot carcass weight of 706 lbs, rib eye of 13.6 inches, backfat of .44 inches. She received a check and certificate.
There were 17 Carcass of Merit steers, with USDA Quality Grade with at least Choice minus, a USDA Yield Grade of 3.0 or less, and a hot carcass weight between 600 and 950 lbs.
Earning Carcass of Merit recognition was Harper Sutfin, Cash Parker, Colton Zumult, Davanna Coulter Oliver, Jayda Staley, Felipe Espinoza, Ellis Macfarlane, Samantha Prouty, Lacey Moreno, Maia Mayer, Catherine Belter, Tyler Prouty, Samuel Sutfin and Blake Drake.