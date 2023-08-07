Elementary, middle and high schools in the area are getting ready to welcome students back on campus this week and next week as the 2023-24 academic school year begins.
Many campuses have been busy over the summer with construction and improvement projects, such as West Street Elementary School in Corning, which has been undergoing a significant expansion project.
“The Corning Union Elementary School District is under construction. It has been a busy year and a busy summer,” said Tiffany Dietz, District superintendent. “The largest project underway is what is called West Street Phase II. This consists of the replacement of eight aging portables with nine new stick built beautiful classrooms. In addition to this nine-wing project, the district is moving their kindergarten and transitional kindergarten students over to the main part of the West Street campus where three new 1,360 square foot classrooms have been erected.”
Previously, the kindergarten and transitional kindergarten classrooms were located east of the main campus across West Street.
Now the kindergarten classes each have their own restroom and will have their own dedicated playground space on the main campus.
“In addition to all of the new classrooms, they are completing the new multipurpose room for the students, which will consist of a kitchen, cafeteria, eating space both inside and outside under a covered patio, basketball/volleyball sports floor, and a stage that has both an indoor and an outdoor component,” Dietz explained.
She said with the multipurpose building’s indoor and outdoor stage, students and staff will be able to hold indoor assemblies using the stage, but there is a rollup door in the back and a stage that faces outside in an amphitheater-style atmosphere.
New playgrounds have been added for the students and the soccer field will remain on the West side of the school campus.
“All of the blacktops are being resurfaced and there will be a new drop off parking lot for families to drop off and pick up their students on the south side of the school,” Dietz added. “This will alleviate much of the traffic congestion that has been problematic for years.”
The new construction will tie nicely with the City of Corning's new sidewalk connectivity project that provides new sidewalks around West Street and Olive View Schools.
According to the construction scheduled, the kindergarten classes and black top resurfacing will be complete in August, the nine-wing classrooms and parking lot in September, and the gym in October.
“That's not all in store for the students in the district,” Dietz said. “There are a number of other projects that are happening.”
One of those projects include three new shade structures - two at Olive View and one at Woodson - that will provide an outdoor learning area and shade on hot sunny days.
Maywood Middle School’s fields have been uprooted as the district is putting in a synthetic, six lane running track, including long jump and shot-put areas. The new field layout also has a soccer field inside the track and a new softball field. This project will be complete by October.
Rancho Tehama Elementary School had its generator project completed so the entire school can remain operational in the case of a wind event or other PG&E power shutdown.
“Rancho Tehama Elementary School students have lost between two to four days of school each year they have had to make up due to these events,” Dietz explained.
Another project to be completed within the next two months is the internet tower project. Four towers have been erected, one at West Street Elementary, Maywood Middle School, Corning High School, and Woodson Elementary School, that will provide internet capabilities for the students.
“The school district currently provides students with Chromebooks they can take home, but if they cannot connect to the internet, the devices become useless,” Dietz added. “The towers will provide internet to the majority of the students, depending on how close they live to the towers, at no cost to the families. The type of internet connection will be exactly as if they are on campus so it will be filtered for appropriate content.”
The district has recently contracted with Site Logiq to provide solar power at each of the district’s school sites in order to cut down drastically on electrical costs and dependence on the grid, Dietz said, adding, the district was able to secure NEM (Net Energy Metering) 2.0 to maximize the savings. Funding for this project is through an interest free loan from the government to help subsidize the costs of the construction.
Rancho Tehama Elementary, Olive View Elementary, and Maywood Middle School will each have solar mounted shade structures added to their sites doubling as shaded outdoor learning spaces. Woodson Elementary will have modifications made to their parking lot and the solar will be mounted for shaded parking. West Street Elementary’s solar will be mounted to the top of the nine new classrooms.
“Part of this project includes upgrades to aging the district’s HVAC systems and new CO-2 sensors in every classroom in the district,” Dietz said.
In addition, she added, as security is very important, the district is going out to bid in August to begin the process of fencing each school to minimize entry points for school and student safety, and in the case of a possible intruder.
“The district has hired campus safety monitors for each of their school sites and maintains a full-time security guard at Rancho Tehama Elementary School,” Dietz explained. In November 2017 Rancho Tehama Elementary School was attacked by an armed intruder who shot and injured one student, with several others injured by flying glass.
“The fencing will help secure the schools further to any potential risk of harm to our students,” she added. “Fencing will begin at West Street in conjunction with the new construction there and then Maywood. The district has hired a grant writer to help look for grants that can be used to help fund future projects. The goal however is to have each of the schools fully fenced.”
She went on to say the district is mindful of the use of taxpayer dollars used to fund the ongoing district projects.
“The majority of the projects are funded with COVID funding called ESSER provided by the state and the federal government to be used on onetime projects, as the money will expire in September of 2024.”
CUESD has received state grants for several of the projects, such as the Kinder Facility Project grant.
"Our district board has always been forward thinking and dedicated a portion of our annual funding to facilities each year, said Heather Igarta, CUESD chief business official.
She explained the combination of this funding, along with the COVID funding and other grants are the resources being used for the $30M worth of current projects.
In addition, Igarta said, the district hired School Works to update its Master Facility Plan, and estimate between $40-60 million in modernization still needs to be completed in order to bring all schools up to par.