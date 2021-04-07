The artwork of Felix Tapia has a uniquely Southwestern flair, as he transforms found animal skulls into unique pieces of art combining the techniques of scrimshaw carving, etching and painting. His works are a part of the "Art of the West"exhibit this month at the Main Event Gallery, 710 Main St., Red Bluff.
Tapia has always had a natural talent for art and started drawing early in life. He progressed to drawings painted on objects as a hobby and in 2015 discovered a website with carvings on found animal skulls.
He liked the Southwestern look of the art and it inspired him to add this new dimension of skull carving to his accomplishments.
"Its like bringing the skulls back to life," said Tapia.
Scrimshaw is the art of carving, scrollwork and engravings on bone or ivory. It started on whaling ships around the 18th century with whalers creating works of art on whalebone in their spare time.
"My friends bring me animal skulls they find," Tapia added. "Most of the works I do are by commission. I sometimes feel the spirit of the animal as I am carving and painting on the skull."
The artist draws with the purpose of designing carvings on the skull, then uses a dremel tool to carve out the intricate patterns.
Some of his pieces have elaborate scrollwork and basket weave carvings and other are finely etched drawings with painted accents.
Tapia said it sometimes takes him up to 15 hours to finish a piece.
"When it's completed, it's very satisfying," he added.
The exhibit also features the Western and Wildlife art of professional artist Barbara Anne Ramsey, as well as gallery members.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. Public health guidelines are in place. The event is sponsored by the Tehama County Arts Council. For more information go to www.tehamaarts.org