The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for three suspects in the stabbing of a Gerber man in his home on Sept. 18. One of the alleged suspects has been identified as Ruben Banuelos Jr.
According to the reported victim, Scott West, who lives on the 8000 block of Rawson Road, three men armed with knives entered his home and handcuffed him, stole items from the residence and then placed West into his 2016 Chevy Silverado pickup.
The suspects drove West around the county for several hours, reported the sheriff’s office.
When the handcuffs were removed from West’s wrists he was able to escape his alleged captors and somehow return to his home where he contacted the sheriff’s office around 4:06 p.m.
At some point in the kidnapping, West suffered a knife wound from his alleged captors.
On Sept. 20 around 1:55 p.m., sheriff’s deputies located West’s Chevy pickup in the near Red Bluff.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the incident, including the search of the three alleged suspects, including Banuelos. The motive for the kidnapping and stabbing are still unknown by sheriff’s detectives.
Anyone with information concerning this incident are asked to contact the Tehama County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit at 530-529-7920.