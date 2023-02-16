A group of Tehama County citizens is taking part in the March For Life Rally at the State Capitol in Sacramento on March 6, and inviting other residents to join.
The group plans on chartering a bus that will leaving Red Bluff at 9 a.m. and returning around 6:30 p.m. on the day of the march.
There are 26 seats available on the bus and the cost is $30 per person to cover bus charter cost. The deadline to reserve a seat is Feb. 18, or until all seats are paid and reserved. To reserve a seat, contact Jay Nelson by calling or texting 530-209-7791.
The rally at the state capitol begins at 12 p.m., followed by a single walk around the state capitol complex at 1 p.m.
The bus will leave Sacramento on a return trip to Red Bluff by 2:30 p.m., with a planned dinner stop in Williams.