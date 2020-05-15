A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Tehama County. The announcement was made the Tehama County Health Services Agency-Public Health today, May 15, late in the afternoon.
The individual who tested positive for the virus is a man in his 50s. Public Health has not released information concerning his identity, whether he has been hospitalized or what area of the county he resides.
The first COVID-19 case in Tehama County was confirmed April 1, with that patient, a man in his 60s, dying as a result of the virus.
To date, county health officials have reported 701 confirmed negative tests conducted on Tehama County residents.
Dr. Richard Wickenheiser, Tehama County Health officer, and the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team are actively working to identify others at risk and said they will issue quarantine orders as necessary.
Residents identified as having been exposed will be contacted by a member of the Response Team, said Public Health officials.
The community is being asked to continue to abide by Gov. Newsom’s stay-at-home executive order, continue to practice social distancing, frequently wash hands, maintain space between individuals, wear a mask in public and stay at home if sick, health officials emphasizing how crucial these practices continue to be as the county begins to reopen.
Public COVID-19 testing through the county's Public Health Department is now available at no cost to residents in Tehama County by appointment. During the next two weeks the testing will take place at Corning High School. For more information go online to the Tehama County Public Health website.