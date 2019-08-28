The identity of the second person killed in a fiery vehicle collision on Highway 99E north of Los Molinos on Tuesday, Aug. 13, has been released by the Tehama County Coroner’s Office as Stacie Dawn Dempsey, 32, of Gerber.
It appears Dempsey was driving a Dodge Caliber that was traveling erratically and at a high rate of speed northbound on the highway when it veered into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and slammed head-on into a gold Saturn Ion near Sixth Avenue, reported California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Tawney.
The Tehama County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the 2001 Saturn driver as 21-year-old Colton Stout of Los Molinos.
The intensity of the impact caused both vehicles to catch fire and become engulfed in flames, the Saturn still in the southbound lane and the Dodge on its roof in the center of the roadway adjacent to the Saturn.
CHP Officer Jay McPeek said the crash occurred so quickly the involved vehicles had no time to break as there were no tire skid marks on the roadway, CHP said.
Firefighters from Tehama County Rural Fire Department and CalFire had to extricate both drivers from the burnt vehicles.
CHP is investigating the incident and has not stated whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.