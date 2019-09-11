Help wanted: the Red Bluff Round-Up is in search of one good woman. Must be able to ride well, be intelligent and be beautiful on the inside and out. Work uniform includes crown and sash. Job entails wearing beautiful clothes and shimmering rhinestones and waving at crowds as you ride a horse in parades and at the Red Bluff Round-Up.
If the Round-Up were to place a classified ad for its upcoming rodeo queen pageant, that might be how it would read.
For the 2020 Round-Up, the association is in search of cowgirls, ages 20 to 25, to compete at its rodeo queen pageant, to take place in February of next year.
The pageant will include four categories: horsemanship, personality, written and verbal skills, and appearance.
The Miss Red Bluff Round-Up Queen will represent the rodeo at the April 17-19 Red Bluff Round-Up, and other events throughout the year, including rodeos in Clovis, Redding, and Stonyford, Reno, Nev., and Pendleton, Ore. She will also travel to the California Circuit Finals Rodeo in Lancaster.
The epitome of a good ambassador is someone well-rounded in a variety of skills, said James Miller, general manager of the Round-Up.
“She should be well-spoken, articulate, understand the sport of rodeo, be knowledgeable about the Round-Up, and be a good horsewoman,” he said.
The Round-Up hosted a queen pageant for about 10 years, starting in 1969. Lana Flournoy Trede was the first queen.
For more information and an application, visit the website at www.RedBluffRoundup.comand click on the “get involved” link.
Tickets are on sale for the 99th annual Red Bluff Round-Up.
For more information, visit the website or call the Round-Up office at 530.527.1000.