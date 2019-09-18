On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to develop recommendations to remove illegal and counterfeit vaping products from stores, direct a public awareness campaign, develop recommendations to place warning signs and impose stricter age verification requirements.
State Sen. Jim Nielsen said, “Nicotine negatively affects teenagers’ development – emotionally, behaviorally and physically. Protecting our youth is a bipartisan issue, and policy makers must do what we can to safeguard them.”
Newsom’s announcement follows President Donald Trump’s plans for the federal Food and Drug Administration to ban e-cigarette flavors.
Nielsen said parents across the nation are seeing their otherwise healthy children suffer from popcorn lungs, chronic coughing and other ailments. Some have gone to hospitals, where they are in medically induced comas.
In the Sacramento region, a young man from Loomis struggled to fight for his life earlier this month due to respiratory failure. Doctors believed his illness was due to vaping, reported Nielsen’s office.
Upon witnessing this growing epidemic, concerned parents have educated themselves so they can raise public awareness.
“It is important to educate teens of the known dangers of this new vaping epidemic. It will take all of us – teachers, parents, students and lawmakers to address this epidemic urgently. We must continue to work together to protect the health of our young people,” said Anne Del Core, founder of the Anti-Vaping Alliance.
