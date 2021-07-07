The American Society of Civil Engineers Region 9 has named state Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff, its “State Legislator of the Year” for 2020.
“Senator Nielsen played a significant role in supporting the clean-up and reconstruction efforts in Paradise after the devastating Camp Fire,” said Louay Owaidat, president and CEO of Odin Construction. “For that reason, and for his continued support for making California first in class and championing infrastructure bills in the California State Senate, ASCE named Senator (Jim) Nielsen Legislator of the Year.”
On Nov. 8, 2018, the town of Paradise burnt to the ground. The ferocious wildfire took 85 lives and destroyed almost 11,000 properties. The Camp Fire remains the deadliest wildfire in California history.
“Heart-felt thanks to ASCE for this great honor,” said Nielsen. “I am deeply grateful for ASCE’s powerful contribution to and critical role in restoring the Paradise community.”
The American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 150,000 members of the civil engineering profession in 177 countries. Founded in 1852, ASCE is the nation’s oldest engineering society.
Region 9 is the only ASCE geographic region that encompasses only one state, California, due to its size and the number of members.