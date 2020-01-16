Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his $222-billion budget proposal, an increase of 2.3 percent from last year. This plan sets a record for high spending, according to Sen. Jim Nielsen, republican-Tehama, vice chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee, who issued the following statement:
“Governor Newsom presented a thoughtful budget to the Legislature.
“His proposal to maintain forest management will reduce fuel to help prevent wildfires. Funding to harden homes will help secure houses and potentially save lives.
“I agree with the Governor that money is not the solution to every problem. Providing shelter is only a small part of the solution to homelessness.
“We must address health care, substance abuse prevention, mental health and job training. It is important to encourage opportunities with benchmarks for success.
“Teens are quickly becoming addicted to nicotine. His support to ban flavored nicotine products will bring much relief to parents, teachers and administrators as they help students kick nicotine addiction.
“The use of taxpayer monies to give full health benefits to more adults living in the country illegally is concerning. This permanent spending is costly and will compete with funding for other critical services when the economy shrinks.
“I caution the Governor and lawmakers to ensure we achieve results for Californians, and not just spend.”
Elected to the State Senate in January 2013, Nielsen represents the Fourth Senate District, which includes the counties of Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba. To contact Nielsen call 916-651-4004, or via email at senator.nielsen@senate.ca.gov. Follow him @CASenatorJim.