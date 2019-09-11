A California bill, known as AB5, which expands a groundbreaking California Supreme Court decision last year known as Dynamex was passed by the state’s democrat-supermajority senate. The ruling and the bill instruct businesses to use the so-called “ABC test” to figure out whether a worker is an employee.
State Sen. Jim Nielsen said, along party lines, Sacramento democrats ended millions of the Californian’s ability to earn a living while working flexible hours that fit their schedules.
Using the “ABC test,” to hire an independent contractor, businesses must prove that the worker (a) is free from the company’s control, (b) is doing work that isn’t central to the company’s business, and (c) has an independent business in that industry. If they don’t meet all three of those conditions, then they have to be classified as employees.
According to Nielsen, citing the support of groups that received special exemption from the legislation, Sacramento democrats passed the bill, a measure to redefine the definition of “employee” and require millions of independent contractors to be classified as employees.
“California has become a hostile place to do business,” said Nielsen, republican-Tehama. “Tonight, the Legislature turned this hostility toward millions of independent contractors. With the exception of a few professions, Assembly Bill 5 will restrict a worker’s ability to work flexible hours that fit their needs.
“The quality of life will change for many families who rely on the flexibility to tend to children and/or their elderly relatives. North state residents have loudly expressed their concerns.”
Nielsen’s office received 770 correspondences regarding AB 5 and only 33 supported the measure. AB 5 now moves back to the Assembly for concurrence, before heading to the Governor’s desk for his decision, and he is expected to sign it into law.
