Noting his experience and attention to detail, state Senator Jim Nielsen, Republican of Tehama was selected to serve as Vice Chair of the newly created Senate budget subcommittee focused on the state's COVID-19 response.
“We are living through an extraordinary public health event,” said Nielsen. “Millions are without jobs, and schools are closed. Thousands of Californians have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus; most are recovering at home and others are hospitalized. Sadly, several hundred fellow Californians have died.”
Prior to the state’s unprecedented shelter-in-place policy that led the state legislature to shut down, Nielsen voted to provide emergency funding and waive rules to support the Governor as he leads the state in its effort minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
Nielsen praised Governor Newsom for his leadership and swift action as he emphasized the need to review California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is the duty of the Legislature to ensure that public funds are used in the most appropriate and cost-effective manner, while also thoughtfully using resources to meet our state’s immediate public health and economic challenges,” Nielsen added. “California leaders are doing what we can to work together and minimize the spread of the virus.”
To track the state’s spending, the public can visit a spreadsheet compiled by the Senate Republican Caucus available online at www.cssrc.us/covid/spending.
