For most seniors in the community, the privilege of driving and the independence it offers is very important.
The ability to safely maneuver an automobile maintains independence - it means going to the grocery store, a visit to friends, joining in community activities, going to church, to see a play, a musical, or social event.
The question on how a senior can help protect his or her driving freedom, along with other such subjects will be discussed at the “Age Well, Drive Smart” workshop on Tuesday, June 20 at the Corning Senior Center, 1015 Fourth Ave., Corning. Hours will be 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Corning Healthcare District Elder Services Program is working with the Corning Senior Center to bring the workshop to area seniors with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) conducting the class.
The workshop is free and will provide education specifically designed to help the senior population improve their driving skills and will refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road.
In addition to talking about updates or changes to the law, the CHP will address the myths and stereotypes concerning older drivers such as, “all older drivers are high risk drivers.”
The truth is, according to Elder Services, it is not the age of a person but the driver’s performance that is the greatest factor in determining the privilege of driving.
One of the topics of discussion will be how the effects of age-related physical changes, including visual impairments, lack of sleep, and medications, can have an effect on senior drivers.
How to be a better driver will also be discussed – things like the importance of adjusting mirrors and seats and the need to be aware of blind spots, navigating left-hand turns, lane changes, freeway driving, and dangerous intersections.
Other topics discussed will be, How does an individual know that it is time to surrender his or her driver’s license? How do family members discuss options for the senior driver which help to maintain his or her freedom? What options are there for life after driving?
A free Senior Nutrition lunch will be offered following the workshop. Registration is required and limited. To reserve your spot call (530) 824-4727 by Thursday, June 15.