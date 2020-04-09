Senior Center feeding more than 30 daily

No demographic has been harder hit by the coronavirus than the elderly and seniors in communities around the world. In an effort to continue helping seniors in Corning, a small group of volunteers are daily making and distributing lunch meals at the Senior Center, 1015 Fourth St.
“We have upwards of 30 seniors coming and getting lunch daily,” said Senior Center Director Karen Burnett, who is also a member of Corning’s City Council. “The seniors drive up the center’s door and we take the food out to them. No one gets out of their car and we are doing all we can to follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines.”
Without the Senior Center’s help, many seniors in the community wouldn’t have a well balanced meal each day.
“We have a lot of seniors who depend on this center for a good daily meal, activities, and socializing,” Burnett said. “If right now this is all we can provide them, we are doing something until this ordeal is over.”
In addition, Burnett and volunteers are providing a lunch meal to around 20 homeless people in the community.
“We are handing out about 20 meal to the homeless each day,” Burnett said. “We serve the homeless from the First Christian of Corning, 1421 Marin St.”
Burnett said many of the seniors who come for a meal are also asking about face masks and where to find them.
“If anyone wants to donate face masks to the center to be distributed to our seniors, you can drop them off at the center between 11-12 a.m. weekdays,” she added. Donations of hand sanitizer and toilet paper for the seniors can be made as well.