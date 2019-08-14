A man accused of sexually abusing a girl for six years has been sentenced to 19 years in state prison.
William Edward Ringseth Jr., 60, of Tehama County was handed down the sentence in Tehama County Superior Court last week.
According to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office, in a plea deal, Ringseth pleaded guilty to two counts of forcible rape – one incident when the victim was 14 years old and then again when she was 18 years old.
The victim reported to law enforcement Ringseth had been sexually abusing her for six years in multiple counties in the state.