A 14-year-old girl who was allegedly the victim of sex-trafficking was located in a motel room in Red Bluff. Two men reportedly involved in the sex-trafficking operation have been arrested, one at the Love's Truck Stop in Corning.
The Red Bluff Police Department said the bust started on March 21 where the department was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a possible missing 14-year-old girl from Portland, Ore., who was reportedly in the Red Bluff area and the victim of sex-trafficking.
Also notified of the situation was the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), which in partnership with Red Bluff police detectives, located the girl in a room at the Motel 6 with 21-year-old Jorge Rubio Cerda, of Washington.
Cerda was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, sexual penetration with foreign object and oral copulation with a minor.
Detectives learned the girl had reportedly been transported with another 14-year-old female runaway, from Portland by Onorio Alejandro Garcia Rodriguez, 29, also of Oregon.
The 14-year-old runaway was dropped off at an unknown Corning residence and the other teen taken to the motel in Red Bluff where she was reportedly sexually victimized by Cerda.
Rodriguez was not at the location at that time, however, on April 1 the FBI notified Red Bluff police he was headed back to California, said the Red Bluff Police Department.
Area law enforcement was notified of the circumstances and on that same day a Corning police officer stopped Rodriguez at the Loves Truck Stop on South Avenue at Highway 99W in Corning.
Rodriguez was interviewed by Red Bluff police detectives and arrested. He was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $50,000 bail and suspicion of transporting a minor for the purpose of lewd and lascivious acts.
The commercial sexual exploitation investigation is on-going and additional state and federal charges are pending.
The 14-year-old alleged victim has been returned to Portland, Ore., by Child Protective Services.
Red Bluff police said the identity and whereabouts of the reported 14-year-old runaway is unknown.
Anyone with any information concerning this case is asked to call the Red Bluff Police Department at 530-527-3131.