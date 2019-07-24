Tehama County is no longer considered as a placement site for a man classified as a sexually violent predator from Humboldt County.
Following a strong outpouring of opposition from county and city officials, and state Sen. Jim Nielsen, Humboldt County Superior Court Judge John T. Feeney has rescinded his placement of convicted sexually violent predator Joshua Bryan Cooley in Tehama County, said Nielsen in a phone interview.
“Humboldt Superior Court Judge John Feeney abandoned a proposal to house a sexually violent predator in Red Bluff Friday morning,” said Nielsen, republican of Tehama County. “The collective voices of our citizens were heard by Judge Feeney. As one of the original authors of the sexually violent predator law, I am sensitive to local concerns regarding the residential placement of sex offenders who have been diagnosed and treated for mental disorders that predispose them to sexually assault others.”
Current California law provides that such offenders are, upon release, to be returned to their last county of legal residence except under the most extraordinary circumstances.
Armed with letters from legislators, Tehama County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff Dave Hencratt, Red Bluff City Council, local officials and the people of the county, Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers appeared in Humboldt County Superior Court on Friday, July 19 to oppose the proposed placement of convicted child molester and sexually violent predator Cooley in Red Bluff.
Following Rogers’ passionate arguments, Judge Feeney ruled that Cooley will not be placed in Tehama County.
Nielsen said, “I want to convey my appreciation to Judge Feeney for his consideration of the law and the sensitivity to the people of Tehama County.”
Cooley, 39, was charged with sexual battery and criminal threats in 2001, and then in 2002 he was charged with the kidnap and rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to court records.
After serving his sentence, Cooley was on parole wearing a monitored electric ankle bracelet, when in 2007 Eureka police arrested him for allegedly providing alcohol to girls between the ages of 12-17 during a party at his home. He also admitted to “making out” with the 17-year-old, courts records disclosed.
Cooley was adjudged a sexually violent predator by the Humboldt Superior Court and civilly committed to the Department of State Hospitals.
Judge Feeney found Cooley suitable for conditional release back into the community in 2016. After unsuccessful attempts to place Cooley in Humboldt County, Feeney found “extraordinary circumstances” and proposed placement in Tehama County on Frontier Drive off Highway 36W.