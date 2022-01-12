Shasta College’s Spring Semester will commence on January 19, with over 50 percent of the courses offered in-person at both the Redding and Red Bluff campuses.
Many classes will also have an online or hybrid option available for students who prefer the convenience of online instruction. Support services will continue to operate in-person with online options available for students should they prefer. Anyone interested in enrolling in classes should go online to www.shastacollege.edu/apply
The college’s Emergency Operations Team has been consulting the latest guidance from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and local Public Health agency officials to ensure the college is fully compliant with safety measures for on-site learning and operations.
Everyone on campus, including students, employees, contractors, and visitors, will be required to wear masks while indoors. In addition, the college will continue its cleaning protocols for classrooms and common areas. Air filtration systems have been upgraded throughout the district, and new air purification systems will be strategically dispersed throughout the campus buildings.
The Shasta College Tehama campus is expanding career technical class offerings for the Spring Semester with courses in hydraulics, commercial and intermediate truck driving, and beginning welding. Also new will be an Environmental Horticulture class to be taught Tuesday evenings.
Spring sports programs are participating in practices and games. Athletes and coaches are continuing to undergo mandatory weekly tests for COVID-19.
Student and Business Services such as Counseling and Financial Aid are available to students on-site, online, or by emailing or calling.
Free tutoring in Science, Math, and Writing has combined locations and is offered in the Tutoring and Learning Center building.
While the Shasta College Library is undergoing a significant upgrade and remodel, Library Services and resources have also moved to the 700 building.
Food Services remains open in the Student Center Cafeteria on campus. The new state-of-the-art CIS building, funded through Measure H, will be available to students for instruction and serve as the Division Offices for the Business, Agriculture, Industry, Technology & Safety.
“We’re excited to be able to welcome back a large majority of our students to campus,” said Superintendent-President Dr. Joe Wyse. “Before the pandemic, we were providing about a third of our courses online. Because of the pandemic, we know that many students prefer the convenience of at least some online instruction to accommodate their lives’ changing needs and demands. I continue to be amazed by the inspiration and resourcefulness of our staff and faculty as they implement innovative new technologies and approaches to online education. It’s an exciting time to be involved in education, and Shasta College continues to lead the state in the level of instruction we provide to our students and communities we serve.”
The college will continue to assess ongoing public health conditions related to COVID-19.
For additional information or questions, please contact Campus Safety at (530) 242-7910.