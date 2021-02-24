A Red Bluff man appeared at a home in Shasta Lake shot and bleeding, asking the resident for help around 7:44 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.
When the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Shasta Lake Division, arrived at the 13700 block Buckeye Street home, deputies located Justin Wayne Van Dyke, 40, suffering from two gunshot wounds.
Shannon Dill, who lives at the residence, said Van Dyke was a complete stranger to her when he arrived at her home asking for help, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office.
Van Dyke was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said Van Dyke refused to tell deputies who shot him or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Deputies canvassed the neighborhood, speaking with multiple residents in an attempt to locate a witness to the incident or discover where the shooting occurred, but were met with negative results.
Van Dyke has been released from the hospital following treatment.
The Shasta County Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit said on Tuesday there are no new updates in the case.
The investigation is ongoing and the Shasta County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have information concerning the incident to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 245-6540.