The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said the Shasta Valley Wildlife Area in Siskiyou County will be closed to waterfowl hunting for the entirety of the 2022-23 season as a result of lost wetlands and waterfowl habitat due to ongoing drought conditions.
The Northeastern Zone waterfowl season runs from Oct. 1 through Jan. 11. The Shasta Valley Wildlife Area closure includes the preseason Northeastern Zone Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days scheduled for Sept. 17-18, 2022, and the postseason Veterans and Active Military Personnel Waterfowl Hunting Days scheduled for Jan. 14-15, 2023.
The Shasta Valley Wildlife Area will be open for upland game bird hunting for dove, quail, snipe and pheasant as regulations permit. Pheasant hunting is allowed only on Sundays during the season and will be by reservation only with no walk-ins, sweat line or refills. A Type A pass or Type B Season Pass is required for all non-Junior Hunting License holders. Reservation applications for Sunday pheasant hunts are available at CDFW’s online license sales and services website. Shasta Valley’s annual apprentice pheasant hunt for Junior Hunting License holders will take place Saturday, Nov. 19.
Waterfowl hunting opportunities will vary at other Northeastern Zone state and federal lands popular with duck and goose hunters. Hunters are strongly advised to call ahead in preparing for any Northeastern Zone waterfowl hunt.
Other popular public waterfowl hunting areas in the Northeastern Zone include:
Ash Creek Wildlife Area
Ash Creek expects its wetlands to be mostly flooded for waterfowl season due to its combination of spring-fed creeks and groundwater supplies. Reservations are required to hunt the opening weekend, Oct. 1-2, along with a Type A pass or Type B Season Pass for all non-Junior Hunting License holders. Ash Creek also will be open for the preseason Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days on a walk-in basis. No reservations or other check-in procedures required. (530) 294-5824.
Butte Valley Wildlife Area
Butte Valley began pumping groundwater in July to flood its seasonal wetlands in time for the Northeastern Zone waterfowl opener. Butte Valley expects to have 600 or 700 acres flooded by opening day. Reservations are required to hunt opening weekend along with a Type A pass or Type B Season Pass for all non-Junior Hunting License holders. Butte Valley also will be open for the preseason Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days on a walk-in basis. (530) 398-4627.
Honey Lake Wildlife Area
Another option for youth hunters, the Honey Lake Wildlife Area Fleming Unit will be open for the preseason Youth Waterfowl Hunting Days on a walk-in basis though hunters will find far fewer wetlands than in 2021-22. The Dakin Unit will be dry this upcoming season – though still open to dry field waterfowl hunting and upland game bird hunting. The Fleming Unit will see just about 25 percent of its seasonal wetlands flooded by the Oct. 1 season opener. Reservations are required to hunt opening weekend. A Type A pass or Type B Season Pass is required of all non-Junior Hunting License holders. (530) 254-6644.
Willow Creek Wildlife Area
This 2,700-acre wildlife area north of Susanville in Lassen County expects 250 acres of huntable, flooded wetlands by the Northeastern Zone season opener Oct. 1. Reservations are required to hunt opening weekend. A Type A pass or Type B Season Pass is required of all non-Junior Hunting License holders. No preseason youth hunt will take place. (530) 254-6644.
Modoc National Wildlife Refuge
Water conditions have improved at the Modoc National Wildlife Refuge outside of Alturas. The refuge’s Northeastern Zone general season opener is also on schedule but with a reduced quota of 50 hunters for opening weekend. Opening weekend Oct. 1-2, only open to reservation holders. After opening weekend, Modoc is open to waterfowl hunting on a walk-in, self-registration basis. Shoot days are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. (530) 233-3572.