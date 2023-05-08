A Tehama County sheriff’s deputy was reportedly pepper-sprayed on May 3 while attempting an eviction on Chestnut Avenue in Red Bluff.
After knocking on the door of the Chestnut Avenue residence located in a trailer park, which had been posted with an eviction notice for more than a week, the deputies announced themselves around 8:35 a.m., but received no answer, according to the sheriff’s office.
Believing the home to be unoccupied the deputies made entry and began to make sure the property was clear, said the sheriff’s office.
Checking a bedroom, one of the deputies was confronted by Grady Duffy, 65, of Red Bluff who reportedly pepper-sprayed the officer in the face, leading the deputies to call for backup.
As Red Bluff police, sheriff’s deputies, Tehama County probation officers and two police canines arrived, the deputies had exited the residence, reported the sheriff’s office.
Police canine Max was commanded to enter the residence when Duffy reportedly refused to leave the trailer after several commands from deputies and officers.
The sheriff’s office said Duffy tried to use a metal dolly to keep the dog from entering the doorway and one of the officers successfully used a taser gun on him.
Canine Max was again sent after Duffy in an attempt to bring him into custody, deputies said. This attempt was successful and Duffy was placed under arrest.
After being medically cleared, Duffy was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony battery of peace officer, resisting arrest by force, use of pepper-spray not in self defense and obstruct a law enforcement canine. Bail was set at $48,000.
The deputy who had been pepper-sprayed received treatment and made a full recovery.