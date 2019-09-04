The Tehama County sheriff’s detective involved in the Aug. 30 fatal shooting remains on paid administrative leave as the investigation into the incidence continues, said Tehama County Assist. Sheriff Phil Johnston.
Alberto Wayne Martines, 32, of Redding was shot and killed by the sheriff’s detective while the suspect was reportedly attempting to take a handgun from another detective’s holster, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred while the detectives were acting on an arrest warrant for Martinez following a 6:30 p.m. interview concerning allegations of child molestation.
Detectives had concluded the interview at the sheriff’s office and were placing Martinez under arrest when he allegedly began fighting the detectives and tried several times to remove one detective’s handgun from its holster.
As the struggle over the handgun moved into a hallway of the office, the other detective drew his service weapon and fired a single shot striking Martinez in the upper torso, the sheriff’s office stated.
According to reports, the detectives immediately administering lifesaving efforts and called for fire and medical assistance.
Martinez was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:25 p.m.
One detective suffered minor injuries in the incident.
The California Highway Patrol Officer Involved Shoot team is conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting as is department policy.
The sheriff’s office has not released the names of the two detectives involved in the incident.