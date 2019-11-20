An employee with the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office received national recognition last week for excellence in overseeing the county’s 322 registered sex offenders. OffenderWatch recognized Lisa Callaway for excelling in meeting the sex offender registry objectives. Members of the team ensure complete, accurate and comprehensive offender records; track offenders moving in and out of the city; and promote inter-agency cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service investigating and locating absconded offenders.
The sheriff’s office uses the management software tool OffenderWatch to keep track of registered sex offenders, often using the system to aid in investigations and proactively improve public safety.
Calloway was chosen to receive the award out of 14,000 OffenderWatch users from more than 3,000 agencies. She accepted the award during a ceremony at the sheriff’s office Thursday with Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt on hand to offer his support and appreciation for Callaway’s work and efforts.
“Lisa (Callaway) is a hardworking, long time employee. She is a key person in a key position. Well done Lisa, you have earned this award and recognition. Thanks to Offender Watch for recognizing Lisa Callaway and her very important long term contribution to public safety,” Hencratt said.
He added that sex offender management is a priority in Tehama County, with himself and his office working together to go above and beyond what is required in statute.
“Sheriff Hencratt, Lisa Callaway and the office staff work very hard to collect comprehensive data on every offender in the jurisdiction so that the public has all of the information necessary to protect themselves,” said Mike Cormaci, president of OffenderWatch.
The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for managing, tracking and verifying about 322 registered sex offenders in the jurisdiction. The office is also responsible for notifying the public of registered sex offenders.
The public can sign up for OffenderWatch sex offender notifications or search for sex offenders at http://sheriffalerts.com/cap_main.php?office=54051
There are more than 900,000 registered sex offenders in the United States, according to OffenderWatch. The OffenderWatch Network is the largest sex offender registry system in the U.S., working with more than 3,000 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in 37 states.