Sites Reservoir, a proposed water storage facility 10 miles west of Maxwell, received another monetary boost Thursday with the announcement that it is part of a $152 million investment from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide clean, reliable drinking water to communities across the American West.
The project, which has been in development for more than 60 years, previously received $80 million in federal funding in January from the Bureau of Reclamation via the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act. In October 2022, it received $30 million in additional funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in 2021.
“Sites Reservoir creates new resiliency for California in the face of climate change,” Fritz Durst, chairman of the Sites Project Authority, previously said in a statement. “Through Sites, we are building smarter infrastructure that will provide water supplies for people, farms and the environment when it’s needed most.”
Officials previously said that Sites Reservoir will provide significant public benefits – including environmental benefits, flood control and recreational opportunities.
Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton recognized projects such as Sites Reservoir as key in delivering water to the public in a sustainable manner.
“Water is essential to every community – for feeding families, growing crops, powering agricultural businesses and sustaining wildlife,” Touton said in a statement. “Our investment in these projects will increase water storage capacity and lay conveyance pipeline to deliver reliable and safe drinking water and build resiliency for communities most impacted by drought.”
Sites Reservoir is an off-stream facility that does not dam a major river system and would not block fish migration or spawning, according to officials.
The project hopes to turn the Sites Valley, which is located 10 miles west of Maxwell where Colusa and Glenn counties meet, into a state-of-the-art off-stream water storage facility that captures and stores stormwater flows in the Sacramento River – after all other water rights and regulatory requirements are met – for release in dry and critical years for environmental use and for communities, farms and businesses statewide to utilize when needed.
Officials have said that the Sites Reservoir Project could provide as much as 1.5 million acre-feet of additional water storage capacity.