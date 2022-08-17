There will be six candidates on the Nov. 8 general election ballot who are seeking to fill two seats on Corning’s city council.
Incumbent Mayor Robert Snow is the only candidate who will be on the ballot for mayor. This will be his second two-year term as mayor. He had previously served one term on the city council.
Those running for a four-year term on the city council include incumbents Dave Demo and Karen Burnett, and candidates Timothy Moran, Brooke Smith, Lisa Lomeli and Jessica Brooke.
Demo has served one and a half terms and Burnett one term.
In addition, Tehama County Clerk/Recorder Jennifer Vise announced the candidate filing period for several ballot spots in Tehama County was extended to 5 p.m., Aug. 17, for special district board of directors, governing board members for school districts and city offices.
Positions for governing board members were open for filing in the school districts of Capay Jt. Union School District, Corning Union Elementary School District, Flournoy School District, Kirkwood School District, Orland Jt. Unifed School District, Reeds Creek School District, Richfield School District, Red Bluff Jt. Union High School and Shasta Tehama Trinity Jt. Community College District – Trustee Area F.
El Camino Irrigation District – Division 3 still has a position open for filing.
For more information call the Tehama County Elections Department at (530) 527-8190 or toll free (866) 289-5307.