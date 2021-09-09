Tehama County Health Services Agency reported this week the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county continue to rise at alarming numbers.
There were 93 new positive cases reported on Aug. 31 alone, bringing the total number of positive cases in August to 1,299.
In contrast, said agency officials, the positive cases in May was 161, June 67, and in July there were 157 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. A breakdown of the age bracket for positive cases shows the highest percentage of new cases is within the 18-49 range and the lowest ages 65 and older.
According to state and federal data, only 41.8 percent of the population of Tehama County eligible for vaccination are fully vaccinated.
The agency said receiving the vaccine not only protects the people who receive it, but also provides protection to those who can't be vaccinated, such as children under age 12 and those who have medical conditions making them more vulnerable to the illness.
Anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated is asked by the agency to do so, and anyone who received a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, but not the second dose, can still receive a second dose from the same brand vaccine.
Authorities ask residents to continue wearing face masks in public, stating the practice is an effective tool to prevent the spread.