The Lassen National Forest has seen a series of small and slow-moving fires start across the forest as recent thunderstorms move through the area.
On June 8 forest officials reported having nearly a dozen active fires, such as the Crater Fire, Deadhorse Fire, Christy Fire, and H-1 Fire. All four fires are 100 percent contained and controlled with firefighters patrolling the fire areas, checking for heat until they are completely out.
Each year the Forest Service prepares for the fire season by hiring and training recruits, planning response by establishing objectives and identifying risks and challenges unique to the area, and by putting crews and equipment in the places most likely to experience fire.
As of June 9, the Lassen National Forest has seen a total of seven lightning-caused fires this year, all within expected season norms.
Local Forest Service firefighters are prepared for response to these incidents and the coming season, officials reported.
Moisture and additional thunderstorms are expected to continue through the months of June and July bringing additional potential for fire.
Currently, fuels are moist and fire danger is low, creating little risk for large fires, the Forest Service said, however, residents are advised to always check local weather and air quality before traveling into forest areas.
