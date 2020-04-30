Many residents in Tehama County are finding ways to do good deeds in the community as the COVID-19 stay-at-home order continues.
One of the latest efforts, among many, took place at the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, April 23, when Smokin’ Nuts BBQ out of Gerber catered a tri-tip lunch for members of the department as an expression of their gratitude for law enforcements continued service during the COVID-19 crisis.
“The people who did this for us are a good representation of the type of people we have in this county, and we really appreciate it,” said Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt. “The department is down in numbers right now and that makes things especially difficult. Something like this really helps us out.”
The owners of the business, H.D. and Anne Coelho, said they were excited to be able to show there appreciation to the department and all who work there.
“The people at this department are coming to work everyday and dealing with people, the good ones and the bad ones. This is just our way of saying thanks for all they do,” said Anne.
Preparing and serving the meal of tri-tip, beans, salad and bread was H.D., Anne, their daughter, Hailey, and family friend, Eric Burk.
Sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Garrett said he was grateful for the meal and the time the Coehlo’s took to provide it.
“This makes me feel good and it was very nice of them,” he added.
While enjoying his meal, sheriff’s Lt. Derek Sherrill said it is not very often the department receives random acts of kindness as that provided by the Coehlo’s.
“When we do, we feel really appreciated,” he added. “It’s especially nice for us to get together like this and enjoy a delicious meal.”
H.D. Coehlo said the family’s catering business started about a year ago.
“We provide homestyle food and a good price,” he added. “Our portable barbecue is custom made and our meat is cooked over wood heat. So far our advertising has just been word-of-mouth. We started small and are growing all the time.”
Before the coronavirus shutdown, one of the last event’s Smokin’ Nuts BBQ catered was the Mercy High School FFA Banquet.
Smokin’ Nuts BBQ can be reached at 530-526-5128.