BOYS SOCCER
Corning 4,
Las Plumas 1
The Corning boys varsity soccer team took the ‘w’ during Tuesday’s home game against the Las Plumas Thunderbirds with a score of 4-1.
Senior Julian Guzman was the top points man on the field for the Cardinals, scoring two out of the four goals earned by the home team, while junior Cesar Bogarin guarded the goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Corning 7,
Las Plumas 0 (2/11)
The Corning girls varsity soccer team won Tuesday’s home conference game against the Las Plumas Thunderbirds by a score of 7-0.
For the Cardinals, Emily Rodriguez lead the team with two goals and one assist and freshman Deana Marshbanks denied the Thunderbirds any points at the goal line.
Pleasant Valley 13,
Enterprise 0, (2/7)
The Pleasant Valley varsity girls soccer team won Friday’s game in Chico against Enterprise by a score of 13-0.