The Solano Street Repair Project has been underway for about two weeks and things are going relatively smoothly according to project Foreman Tim Ellis of Walberg Inc., Construction of Corning.
Two minor snafus for the project crew was breaking an irrigation line and rupturing an electric conduit sleeve.
“Those were both minor problems,” Ellis said. “The rumor that we had cut a fiberoptic line is very false.”
The work started on Tuesday, July 5 with Walberg carrying out the improvements to Solano Street at the intersections of Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets to repair problems from the original 2016 Solano Streetscape Project.
Corning has contracted with a consultant from Psomas in the amount of $99,868 to perform construction management services to ensure the improvements are carried out in accordance with the city’s plans and specifications.
Walberg had dug up the intersection at Fourth and Solano, replaced the base and was getting ready to pour the HMA hot-mix asphalt, when the Psomas consultant and the project engineer decided the project required a greater depth of both the base rock and asphalt.
“We noticed a lot of movement the first time around and decided we needed to go deeper in base and from three inches in asphalt to six inches,” Ellis said. “We will be finished with this intersection tomorrow and are waiting for the city (Corning) to let us know exactly how they want us to move forward on the next intersection.”
The project will include repair work to the undulations in the road at the three intersections, 12 decorative solar streetlights, 10 decorative street signs with poles and new sidewalk and planters.
Ellis said the stamped concrete pavers will also be replaced at each intersection.
According to Robin Kampmann, Corning Public Works consultant, the project is anticipated to be completed by the end of August and will require closure to parts of Solano Street at the specified intersections and detours for motorists.
Scope of work for the Psomas consultant is project management services, construction engineering, construction inspections and materials testing services.
According to City Manager Kristina Miller, the majority of funding for the repair project is coming through a lawsuit the city filed against Trent Construction, general contractor on the original streetscape project, and Ed Anderson, the town's former engineer.
“If repair costs exceed what is provided through litigation and settlement, those costs will need to be funded from the city's general fund,” Miller said. She explained the city funding will be not come from Measure A revenues.
Walberg, Inc., was the winning bidder for the project at $979,105, with $44,900 in additive bid items to be paid with Measure A funds.
The city, as plaintiff, is claiming Trent Construction, and Anderson, who prepared the plans and specifications for the project, failed in their duties and left Solano Street in worse condition than what it was previous to the project.
The case, filed in November 2018, has not been litigated in Tehama County Superior Court, but had a change of venue and moved to Colusa County Superior Court.
According to City Attorney Collin Bogener the request for the change of venue came from Anderson's attorney.
Bogener also confirmed Trent Construction has filed a lawsuit against Anderson in his capacity as the engineer on the project.
According to court documents, the city is claiming, “After Trent (construction) ceased work on the contract, portions of the roadway on Solano Street replaced under the contract, began to subside and deform, resulting in noticeably rough transitions along Solano Street that can be felt by those traveling by vehicle along it.
“This has resulted in a roadway that is worse than that which existed prior to the contract's performance, rather than an 'enhancement' of it.”
The city said it discovered the defects around August of 2017.
Testing, in the form of taking out roadway depth samples, on the section of Solano Street in question has been conducted by both the city and Trent Construction.
According to the city's test samples, the asphalt concrete's thickness was far less than the contract's required 3-inch thickness, and is some locations, less than half the required thickness, and the job was conducted below industry standards.
As for Anderson, the city claims the engineer, “negligently designed the plans and specifications for the contract by failing to design the replaced portions of roadway on Solano Street to have the appropriate thickness and compaction of asphalt concrete, subgrade, and/or aggregate base.”
In addition, the city alleges Anderson was negligent in designing the plans and specifications in a way to structurally handle the level of truck traffic Solano Street sees.
Damages the city is seeking against both defendants, Anderson and Trent Construction, is in the amount it will cost to correct the problems of the roadway.
In addition, the city is alleging a breach of contract against Trent Construction and the sub-contractors associated with the project.
The city is seeking judgement against Anderson, Trent Construction and sub-contractors for compensatory damages, cost of suit, attorney's fees, and whatever else the court “deems just and proper.”
Handling the case for the city, along with Bogener, is Michael L. Ricks Jr., of Moore and Bogener, Inc.