It looks like the Olive City will get a little bit of Christmas after all and while that old COVID-19 grinch may require a few restrictions, Corning Hometown Christmas promises to be just as joyful, merry and bright as before, according to Corning Chamber of Commerce Manager Christina Hale.
“Save the date,” said Hale.
While the chamber may not be able to put on the normal daylong event, the Lighted Christmas Parade is set to go down Solano Street.
Scheduled again for the first Saturday of December (Dec. 5), the parade will begin at 6 p.m.
“We have been approved to escort the parade along our normal route this year along with some special social distancing guidelines,” said Hale.
“Merry and Bright” is this year’s theme according to Hale. The deadline to enter the parade is Tuesday, Nov 24.
Along with the annual lighted parade, the chamber will be hosting various holiday events this year including the annual business window contest and the lighted house contest.
The business window contest is for all businesses in Corning. Decorate your window with your idea of the theme or your own imagination. All business windows entered will be made public on social media. The winner will receive a business lunch provided by Round Table Pizza for up to ten employees delivered to your business. The deadline to enter is Dec. 5.
Another Corning holiday tradition will continue as well. The lighted house contest is for any home that is within city limits. Houses will be judged on lights and on theme. All houses entered will be added to the contest map that will be public for community enjoyments. The winner will be shared on social media, in the newspaper and win a cash prize. The deadline to enter is Dec 5.
More information about this year’s event can be found on the chamber website www.corningchamber.org or by calling or visiting the Chamber or it’s Facebook page.