Recent COVID-19-related analysis has revealed the southern part of Tehama County currently leads the county in infections, many of which have resulted in hospitalizations, with social gatherings being the main source of infection spread, announced the Tehama County Health Services Agency.
With this knowledge in mind and the recent increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the county, the health agency is asking for residents cooperation in helping reduce community exposure to virus.
“We ask for the community to hold off on further social events, even if it is a special occasion like birthdays, quinceañeras, baby showers, and dinners with family and friends who don’t live with you,” said Minnie Sagar, Tehama County Public Health director. “This includes the many traditional holiday activities that promote congregating and mixing of households.”
As of Tuesday, Nov. 3, Tehama County Health Services Agency reported 971 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in the county, with 837 recovering, 15 deaths, 114 persons in active isolation, 139 quarantined, and five COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
In the last 14 days, three of the 15 deaths were reported and there was an increase of 179 COVID-19 positive cases in the county, according to Tehama County Health Services Agency.
Tehama County remains in the state's COVID-19 purple tier, the highest tier in the ranking system and the most restrictive tier.
The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads very easily and sustainably between people, said the agency. The more closely and the longer a person interacts with others, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spread. This leads to high infection rates within social gatherings.
“We understand that gathering with family is important, however it can also put your loved ones at risk of COVID-19. Your sacrifice and cooperation will help us protect your family and our community and get businesses, churches, and classrooms back open again,” Sagar said. “If you are going to gather with family, we ask that you gather safely and follow proper safety guidance.”
For information on COVID-19 safety guidelines, visit the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance for Private Gatherings at: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID- 19/CDPH-Guidance-for-the-Prevention-of-COVID-19-Transmission-for-Gatherings-10- 09.aspx.
In addition to limiting social gatherings, the agency reminds residents to continue taking preventative actions to stop and slow the spread of COVID-19, even when outside, including washing hands often, avoid sick people, stay home if sick, maintain physical distancing of at least six feet, use a face covering limit non-essential travel and avoid touching your face.
Email COVID-19-related questions to publichealth@tchsa.net or call (530) 527-6824. For more information on COVID-19, call 211 or visit the following websites: https://211norcal.org/tehama/ www.tehamacohealthservices.net www.cdc.gov www.covid19.ca.gov www.cdph.gov/covid19