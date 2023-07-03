The Lassen National Forest is a popular destination for fishing enthusiasts. With so many opportunities to catch the big one, the forest is often the host of many fishing events and fish-guiding operations. Often, permits are required for such events.
National forest officials are reminding residents that commercial activities and special events on national forest lands requires issuance of the appropriate permit.
A commercial use or activity occurs when an entry or participation fee is charged or if the primary purpose is the sale of goods or services, regardless of the intent to produce a profit, explained forest officials.
Individuals or groups that want to host fishing tournament events or operate commercial outfitting or guiding activities on National Forest System lands must obtain a special uses authorization permit from a national forest office, approving their operations and activities, in addition to any state permitting requirements.
These permits are required when Forest Service facilities and lands are used for events or services, such as boat launches where fishing tournaments are held or guiding services that occur on the National Forest System lands, including but not limited to the Canyon Dam or Almanor boat launches.
Operating or hosting events without a permit is illegal and a citation for the violation can be issued.
To obtain a permit for an event or operation on the National Forest System lands, contact the local ranger district office in the area where the event is to take place. The permit administrator will provide guidance on the application, requirements, and fees.
Depending on the size and duration of the activity, there may be other costs as part of the authorized activity. Liability insurance coverage or a performance bond to protect the environment and site cleanup may be required. Timelines for processing will vary based on season and staffing.
Forest officials advise residents to plan early when submitting a permit application.
Contact one of the following Lassen National Forest ranger district offices to obtain the necessary permit application forms:
• Eagle Lake Ranger District — (530) 257-4188
• Almanor Ranger District — (530) 258-2141
• Hat Creek Ranger District — (530) 336-5521
For additional information about recreational activity permits, go online to https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/.