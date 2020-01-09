The California High School Rodeo Association’s Red Bluff Shootout and Special Rodeo takes place on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Tehama District Fairground’s Pauline Davis Pavilion.
Disabled youths from Tehama County will have the opportunity to learn and participate in rodeo action during the Special Rodeo as they are paired with actual rodeo contestants entered in the Shootout. The rodeo begins at 11:30 a.m. with check-in starting at 11 a.m.
The Special Rodeo is free to all participants to sign up the day of the event and includes a free lunch to the participants and their families. A parent or a guardian with an identification card will be need to be present for sign ups. Participants will receive a back number tag just like high school rodeo entries, hat, bandanna and rope for them to take home.
Rodeo events will include mock barrel racing, pole bending, roping, goat tying, bull riding and saddle bronc riding. No actual animals with be used in the competition.
For more information Olivia Largent at 917-7008.