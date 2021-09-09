The Forest Service Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) program is in the process of assessing potential threats to U.S. Forest Service property and infrastructure impacted by the Dixie Fire, inspecting such areas as biking, hiking and motorized OHV trails.
BAER recreation specialists have identified potential threats to public users of the trails within Lassen National Forest due to the effects of the fire and related suppression activities, during rainstorm events.
After assessing the trails within the Dixie burned area, BAER specialists may recommend stabilization trail treatments to lessen the impacts to the trails that will improve drainage. They may also recommend post-storm inspections and response to address any threats during and after rain events.
Recently Lassen National Forest BAER specialists Gabriel Hobson, Glen Logan and John Davis, and Chuck James from the Stanislaus National Forest completed their field assessment in Phase 1 of the Dixie burned area and released the corresponding photos of the Lake Almanor Recreation Trail located near Canyon Dam that offers non-motorized bikers and hikers the chance to enjoy the outdoors and wildlife.