The days-long fire that gutted Specialized Fibers on South Avenue in Corning and exposed the illegal storage of hazardous materials has resulted in a $1.7 million fine and the successful prosecution by the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office, reported District Attorney Matt Rogers.
Operated by Robert O’Connor under Bucky Lee, Inc., and Omega Waste Management, the recycling business at 22985 South Avenue went up in flames on July 18, 2018, causing evacuations and power shut-offs.
Rogers said both Bucky Lee and Omega Waste Management pleaded guilty to criminal violations of the hazardous waste control act, and failure to establish and implement a hazardous material release response and inventory plan.
The $1.7 million fine was suspended pending the successful completion of the probation conditions of full compliance with state hazardous materials laws and the requirement the companies identify hazardous and toxic contamination from those sites.
After being arrested on criminal hazardous materials storage charges and previous to the completion of prosecution, O’Connor passed away, leaving his wife, Karen O’Connor, to deal with the criminal case as the sole remaining corporation officer.
It was Karen O’Connor who entered into the plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.
Rogers said after the fire was extinguished, a lengthy and time-consuming investigation into the fire and the materials stored at the facility was initiated by local and state authorities.
“It was discovered during the investigation that the defendants were illegally storing hazardous materials at the facility. The hazardous materials consisted of paint sludge, used motor oil, acetylene tanks, oxygen compressed gas tanks and various petroleum products,” he added. “Some of the oxygen compressed gas tanks exploded during the fire.”
The storage of the illegal storage of the hazardous materials greatly exacerbated the difficulty of firefighters efforts and safety in fighting the blaze that required a lengthy, time-consuming and expensive effort, including the follow-up investigation.
Rogers reports Robert O’Connor had a history of criminal conduct involving hazardous materials, having been convicted in 2003 in Tehama County of felony unlawful disposal of hazardous materials and was fined $40,500 by the state for hazardous violations.
Special Deputy District Attorney Bob Nichols, a circuit prosecutor with the state District Attorney’s Association Environmental Circuit Prosecutor Project, prosecuted the case.
Rogers also deputized Special Deputy District Attorney Matt Maclear with ATA Law Group to bring a concurrent civil lawsuit against the defendants. The civil case in ongoing.
“I would like to thank the many individuals and entities that worked diligently to bring these defendants to justice,” he added.
Among that group are state and local authorities, including Tehama County Environmental Health Department Director Tim Potanovic and his team, and the firefighters and first responders who fought the fire.