Highway 99E will be reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph, both northbound and southbound lanes, near the South Avenue intersection in Tehama County, near Vina, announced CalTrans authorities.
Motorists will notice new regulatory signage posting the 55 mph speed limit, along with "55 mph ahead" speed reduction warning signs with flashing beacons as they approach the intersection, to further alert motorists of the need to slow down.
The intersection at Highway 99E and South Avenue has been pegged by the state for an eventual roundabout.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive carefully, adhering to the speed limit reduction in place. CalTrans asks drivers to please be alert to vehicles entering the intersection, and use caution while on approach.